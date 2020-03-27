Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wedbush from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Friday. Cowen downgraded Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

NASDAQ VRTU opened at $28.17 on Friday. Virtusa has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $852.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.09.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virtusa will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $119,529.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,545,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 967,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,865,000 after acquiring an additional 86,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Virtusa by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Virtusa by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 589,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,731,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Virtusa by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 532,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after buying an additional 200,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Virtusa by 37.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 523,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after buying an additional 143,368 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

