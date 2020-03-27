Wedbush Cuts Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Price Target to $42.00

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wedbush from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average is $40.70. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $565,887.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,687.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $33,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,417 shares of company stock valued at $936,696. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.