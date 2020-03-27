Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Asure Software (ASUR)

Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/19/2020 – Asure Software was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2020 – Asure Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Asure Software was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2020 – Asure Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Asure Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Asure Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Asure Software stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $93.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. Asure Software Inc has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Get Asure Software Inc alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Asure Software had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Asure Software Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Asure Software news, Director Charles W. Lathrop, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 759,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 493.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 2,861.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $787,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.