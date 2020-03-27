Winding Tree 24 Hour Volume Reaches $205.00 (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 27th. Winding Tree has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $205.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. One Winding Tree token can currently be bought for $0.0886 or 0.00001331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.74 or 0.02564037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00195285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00040959 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00034312 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Winding Tree Token Profile

Winding Tree was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,549,227 tokens. The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com. The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

