Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Major Shareholder Ronald G. Olson Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total transaction of $1,692,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,498,083.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ronald G. Olson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Winmark alerts:

On Monday, January 6th, Ronald G. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Winmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.32, for a total transaction of $991,600.00.

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $138.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.23. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.10 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.88 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 494.54%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

WINA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Winmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Winmark by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Winmark by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Winmark by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Winmark by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Winmark by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.