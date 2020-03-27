Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 418.50 by Berenberg Bank

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 418.50 target price from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZURN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 405 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 434 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 420 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 375 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 424 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 398.19.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

