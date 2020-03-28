11,201 Shares in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 525,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after buying an additional 64,532 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after buying an additional 41,016 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,379,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,147,000 after buying an additional 23,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

BPMC stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.69. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average of $71.29.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4888.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BPMC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.85.

In other news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $63,722.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,749.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Demetri sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $48,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,506 in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

