11,600 Shares in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,771,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 17,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $594.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 99.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $440.72 and a 52 week high of $657.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $601.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $577.37.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $742.00 to $680.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.26.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total value of $1,094,270.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Camp Peter Van sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.29, for a total value of $864,151.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,842 shares of company stock valued at $20,143,610. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

