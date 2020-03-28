1,245 Shares in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 40,330 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 89,002 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,716,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 515,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 281,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DISCK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Discovery Inc Series C has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

