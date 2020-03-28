1,509 Shares in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHGE. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 157,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes A GE stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

