16,293 Shares in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 30,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $2,157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 148,893 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,406.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $9,891,595 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENV. Compass Point cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Envestnet from to in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Envestnet stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.68. Envestnet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.86 and a fifty-two week high of $87.75.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $239.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.68 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. On average, analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

