16,802 Shares in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after buying an additional 27,958 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 4th quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 21,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

PAC opened at $55.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.52. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $135.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.07). Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $237.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAC. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.18.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

