2,019 Shares in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRB Corp lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 29,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 110,713 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,724,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,533,000 after buying an additional 761,358 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,372,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,869,000 after buying an additional 1,532,157 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,725,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

HST stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on HST. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.