222 Shares in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 652.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $16,594,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.19.

MSI opened at $135.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.52. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.48.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

