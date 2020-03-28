2,311,063 Shares in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,311,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,633,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPI. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. MKM Partners upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Laredo Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.99.

LPI stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.66.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $218.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 40.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

