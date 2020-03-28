3,216 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Crocs by 4,006.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $18.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.29. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $43.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Crocs had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 94.74%. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $43,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,919.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,575 shares of company stock worth $468,427 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CROX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. CL King reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.11.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

