451 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 451 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter worth $6,234,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,306 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $13,743,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Xilinx by 6.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,068 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter worth $1,318,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Xilinx from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura dropped their price target on Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.38.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

