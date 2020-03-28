721,000 Shares in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 721,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.59% of CytomX Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 153,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 201,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 106,280 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTMX opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.84% and a negative return on equity of 114.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nomura lowered their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.41.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

