767 Shares in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in International Paper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 74,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 57,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IP. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $30.62 on Friday. International Paper Co has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $47.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.15.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

In other news, Director Ray G. Young purchased 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $160,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,820. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

