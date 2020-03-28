Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Buys $1,018,381.00 in Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 172,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $1,018,381.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,670 shares in the company, valued at $263,106.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 13.94 and a current ratio of 14.93. The firm has a market cap of $439.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 469.38% and a negative net margin of 903.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Accelerate Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

