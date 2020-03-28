Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 182,900 shares, a growth of 746.8% from the February 27th total of 21,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 146,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of AVK stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79.

Get Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.13%.

In other Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd news, insider Gerald L. Seizert sold 18,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $285,414.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 17,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 151,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter.

About Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.