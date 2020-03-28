Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

AGI stock opened at C$7.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.64. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.43 and a 52 week high of C$10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 30.79.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$245.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.4018519 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

