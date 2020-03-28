Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,724,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,802,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,799,000 after purchasing an additional 494,413 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,774,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,659,000 after purchasing an additional 151,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

AA stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. Alcoa Corp has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alcoa Corp will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

AA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.10.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.