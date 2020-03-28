Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €232.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €232.00 ($269.77) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €265.00 ($308.14) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Independent Research set a €250.00 ($290.70) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €234.79 ($273.01).

ALV stock opened at €153.82 ($178.86) on Wednesday. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($240.47). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €190.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €210.28.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

