AltaCorp Capital Trims Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Target Price to C$45.00

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its price objective decreased by AltaCorp Capital from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$46.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parkland Fuel has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$44.80.

Get Parkland Fuel alerts:

TSE:PKI opened at C$24.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.01. Parkland Fuel has a 12 month low of C$17.57 and a 12 month high of C$49.22.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.74. The company had revenue of C$4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.71 billion. Equities analysts predict that Parkland Fuel will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parkland Fuel

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Fuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.