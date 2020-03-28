America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of AMX opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

