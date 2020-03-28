Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMKR. ValuEngine raised shares of Amkor Technology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

