ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ALNPY opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.43. ANA HOLDINGS IN/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S Company Profile

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment engages in the domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

