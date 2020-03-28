Analysts Offer Predictions for Bridge Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bridge Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67.

BDGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Bridge Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bridge Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of Bridge Bancorp stock opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $383.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $44.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 185,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

