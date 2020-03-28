Analysts Set Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target at $67.78

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.78.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of CTSH opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average is $61.39. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $605,169.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,784,713.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 289,564 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,760.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,314 shares of company stock valued at $10,810,696 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

