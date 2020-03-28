Analysts Set Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Target Price at $24.09

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several analysts have commented on SUM shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Summit Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Summit Materials stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.66. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.40 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

