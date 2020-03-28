Analyzing La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) & Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crispr Therapeutics has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Crispr Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical $23.05 million 5.15 -$116.51 million ($4.30) -1.01 Crispr Therapeutics $289.59 million 8.79 $66.86 million $1.17 35.74

Crispr Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than La Jolla Pharmaceutical. La Jolla Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crispr Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.9% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Crispr Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Crispr Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Crispr Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical 0 2 1 0 2.33 Crispr Therapeutics 1 2 13 0 2.75

La Jolla Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 347.25%. Crispr Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $74.42, indicating a potential upside of 77.96%. Given La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe La Jolla Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Crispr Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Crispr Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical -505.37% -715.11% -72.92% Crispr Therapeutics 23.09% 11.74% 9.62%

Summary

Crispr Therapeutics beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. It is also developing LJPC-0118 for the treatment of severe malaria; and LJPC-401 (synthetic human hepcidin), a clinical-stage investigational product to treat conditions characterized by iron overload, including hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, myelodysplastic syndrome, and polycythemia vera. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells. The company is also developing CTX110, a donor-derived gene-edited allogeneic CAR-T therapy targeting cluster of differentiation 19 positive malignancies. In addition, it is developing allogeneic CAR-T programs targeting B-Cell maturation antigen and CD70; CTX120, a CAR-T cell product candidate for the treatment of multiple myeloma; CTX130 for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; programs to treat Hurler Syndrome and severe combined immunodeficiency disease, as well as glycogen storage disease Ia; and programs targeting diseases, such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and cystic fibrosis. It has a collaboration agreements with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use various therapeutics; and StrideBio LLC to develop adeno-associated viral capsids. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics for developing neoantigen-based therapeutic vaccines and T cell therapies; Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop T cell therapies for cancer; ViaCyte, Inc. for designing, developing, and commercializing gene-edited allogeneic stem cell therapies for the treatment of diabetes; and ProBioGen AG to develop novel in vivo delivery modalities for CRISPR/Cas9. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.