Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Price Target Cut to GBX 195 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 213 ($2.80) to GBX 195 ($2.57) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 225 ($2.96).

LON APF opened at GBX 112 ($1.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1 year low of GBX 104 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 229 ($3.01). The company has a market capitalization of $203.25 million and a PE ratio of 4.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 176.32.

In other Anglo Pacific Group news, insider Robert Stan bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £14,640 ($19,258.09). Also, insider Patrick Meier bought 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £9,717.40 ($12,782.69). Insiders have bought 49,310 shares of company stock valued at $7,930,740 in the last quarter.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

