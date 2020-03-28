Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note issued on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s FY2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $289.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

NYSE:APLE opened at $9.05 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.62%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,211,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,522,419.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,679,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,485,000 after acquiring an additional 267,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,698,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,607,000 after buying an additional 542,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,337,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,727,000 after buying an additional 18,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,196,000 after buying an additional 46,379 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,527,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,317,000 after buying an additional 130,811 shares during the period. 62.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

