Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,744,089 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,080 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.7% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Apple worth $805,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $247.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.23 and its 200 day moving average is $270.53. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,130.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down from $345.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.07.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

