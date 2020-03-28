Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Port Capital LLC

Port Capital LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,058 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $247.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,130.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.53. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Apple from to in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.07.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

