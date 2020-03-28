Aptinyx Inc Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($2.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aptinyx in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the company will earn ($2.16) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.73) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptinyx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.08.

APTX opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $92.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.39. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 186,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 102,332 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 219,450 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Adams Street Partners Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Koppel bought 3,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,420,507 shares of company stock worth $13,265,412. Insiders own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

