Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Aramark by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Aramark by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMK opened at $21.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average is $40.98. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 20,517,966 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $533,672,295.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,912. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 71,400 shares of company stock worth $1,722,168 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

