ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARKAY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARKEMA/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ARKEMA/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ARKEMA/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARKEMA/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of ARKEMA/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $66.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day moving average is $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.74. ARKEMA/S has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $108.19.

About ARKEMA/S

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

