ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ASHTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of ASHTY stock opened at $85.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.67. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $145.70.

About ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.