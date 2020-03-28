ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,500 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ASC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut ASOS to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC raised ASOS to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 3,615 ($47.55) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,285.88 ($43.22).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 1,200 ($15.79) on Wednesday. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,603.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,933.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.82.

In other news, insider Nick Beighton acquired 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,060 ($40.25) per share, with a total value of £49,847.40 ($65,571.43). Also, insider Ian Dyson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,164 ($41.62) per share, for a total transaction of £47,460 ($62,430.94).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

