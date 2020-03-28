Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €18.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on G. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €17.70 ($20.58) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.35 ($19.01).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a 52 week high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

