Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Shares Up 7.4% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.59, 336,468 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,045,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Specifically, Director Manson Fok bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,969,609 shares in the company, valued at $14,279,665.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rudolf Kwan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 120,000 shares of company stock worth $998,000. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATNX. ValuEngine raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Athenex in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.21.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 86.32% and a negative net margin of 122.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Athenex Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Athenex by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,532,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,100,000 after purchasing an additional 797,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Athenex by 73.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,517 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Athenex by 75.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,055,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 453,654 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Athenex by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 834,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 228,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

