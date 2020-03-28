Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Position Increased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atlassian by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,367,000 after buying an additional 35,651 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Atlassian by 68.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 89.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

TEAM opened at $142.25 on Friday. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $156.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.65 and a 200-day moving average of $130.43.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

