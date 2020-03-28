ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

ATN International has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. ATN International has a dividend payout ratio of 400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect ATN International to earn ($0.12) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -566.7%.

ATN International stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $854.72 million, a P/E ratio of -79.73 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.16.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $112.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that ATN International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ATNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ATN International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

