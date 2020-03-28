Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at TD Securities

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$10.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APR.UN. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$7.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.09 million and a PE ratio of 41.98. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a twelve month low of C$6.00 and a twelve month high of C$12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.55.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

