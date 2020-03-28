AVX (NYSE:AVX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVX (NYSE:AVX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVX Corporation is a leading worldwide manufacturer and supplier of a broad line of passive electronic components and related products. The company’s passive electronic component sales include ceramic and tantalum capacitors, both in leaded and surface-mount versions, film capacitors, ferrites, varistors and non-linear resistors manufactured in the company’s facilities. The company also manufactures and sells electronic connectors and distributes and sells certain connectors. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AVX from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of NYSE AVX opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.04. AVX has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $344.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.80 million. AVX had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AVX will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. AVX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AVX in the 4th quarter valued at $22,365,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AVX by 1,606.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 641,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 603,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AVX by 420.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 683,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after acquiring an additional 552,188 shares in the last quarter. Pwmco LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVX in the 4th quarter valued at $7,360,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVX in the 4th quarter valued at $6,397,000. Institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

