AVX (NYSE:AVX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVX (NYSE:AVX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVX Corporation is a leading worldwide manufacturer and supplier of a broad line of passive electronic components and related products. The company’s passive electronic component sales include ceramic and tantalum capacitors, both in leaded and surface-mount versions, film capacitors, ferrites, varistors and non-linear resistors manufactured in the company’s facilities. The company also manufactures and sells electronic connectors and distributes and sells certain connectors. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AVX from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

NYSE AVX opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.04. AVX has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $344.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.80 million. AVX had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AVX will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. AVX’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AVX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,990,000 after buying an additional 33,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AVX in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,365,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AVX by 420.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 683,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 552,188 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AVX by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 20,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AVX by 1,606.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 641,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 603,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

About AVX

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

