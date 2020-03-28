Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azure Power Global Limited is a producer and developer of solar energy. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. Azure Power Global Limited is based in New Delhi, India. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $15.20 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Azure Power Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Shares of NYSE:AZRE opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $16.80.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.12). Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $42.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 29,155 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 797,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 575,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 786,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 16,524 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

