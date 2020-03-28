B. Riley Comments on Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.23 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 2.37%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $283.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $20.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.71%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

